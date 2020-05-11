Jeffrey Dean Morgan Investigates The Postcard Killings in Action Thriller’s DVD Giveaway

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is determined to stop the title ‘Postcard Killings’ in his upcoming action thriller. Portraying New York Detective Jacob Kanon, the actor’s protagonist is seeking justice for his daughter and son-in-law after they’re brutally murdered. The hunt for their killer will begin when RLJE Films releases the mystery movie on DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday, May 19.

RLJE Films is distributing the crime drama on DVD for an SRP of $29.96 and on Blu-Ray for an SRP of $29.97. The DVD and Blu-Ray will include the bonus feature, ‘The Making of ‘The Postcard Killings.”

In honor of ‘The Postcard Killings’ home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the action thriller. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win ‘The Postcard Killings’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, May 19, the day of the movie’s home release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On May 19, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In addition to Morgan, the mystery movie also stars Famke Janssen (‘X-Men’ franchise), Cush Jumbo (‘The Good Fight’), Joachim Król (‘Run Lola Run’), Steven Mackintosh (‘Rocketman’) and Denis O’Hare (‘American Horror Story‘). ‘The Postcard Killings’ is based on the bestselling novel by James Patterson and Liza Marklund, and was written by Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, Marklund and Tove Alsterdal. The action thriller was directed by Academy Award winner, Danis Tanovic (‘No Man’s Land’).

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Postcard Killings’:

NY Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London to get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe – each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl.