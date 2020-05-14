Get Carried Away with Dreya Weberin The Aerialist’s Official Trailer and Poster

Actress Dreya Weber is wrestling issues of ageism, family tension and the difficult price people must pay to continue a show that must go on in the upcoming film, ‘The Aerialist.’ In honor of the drama being unveiled exclusively on Amazon on June 5 by Indie Rights Distribution, the movie’s official trailer and poster have been released.

‘The Aerialist’ is the anticipated sequel to the award-winning lesbian film, ‘The Gymnast.’ Weber reprised her role of Jane Hawkins from the later sports drama, which was distributed in 2006. Like its predecessor, ‘The Aerialist’ was also written and directed by Ned Farr. The filmmaker and actress also produced the new sequel, after the performer also served as a producer on the original feature. In addition to Weber, whose experiences inspired the movie’s story, the new follow-up also stars Morgan Bradley and Kelly Marcus.

Indie Rights Distribution has released the following synopsis for ‘The Aerialist’:

Jane “The Hawk” Hawkins is a former Olympic gymnast who’s now making a late career change, and has started working as an aerialist. She travels to L.A. to start rehearsals for the final tour of an aging pop diva named Aurora. She and the rest of the dancers, who have been with Aurora for over a decade, have two weeks to get the Farewell Tour ready for the road.

Tensions quickly arise when Xavier (Marcus), an up-and-coming choreographer, is brought in to direct the show. Xavier creates conditions that cause members of the old dance troupe to drop out, while Jane, who’s risking every relationship that matters, struggles to keep her job alongside new dancers who are half her age, and pushes her body to its limit.

For more information on ‘The Aerialist,’ visit its official website, as well as its Instagram and Facebook pages.