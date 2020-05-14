Life of Civil Rights Activist Highlighted in John Lewis: Good Trouble Official Trailer

The life of one of the 20th century’s most important activists is highlighted in the newly released trailer for the upcoming documentary, ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble.’ The fight of the title civil rights and social advocate will be brought to the screen when Magnolia Pictures and Participant release the film in On Demand on July 3.

The following synopsis for ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble,’ which was directed and produced by Dawn Porter, has been unveiled:

Using interviews and rare archival footage, ”John Lewis: Good Trouble’ chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, who’s now 80-years-old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, inspiring family and fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues and other people who have figured prominently in his life.

