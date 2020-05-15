Sophie Stevens Becomes The Haunted in Filmmaker David Holroyd’s Horror Thriller

Actress Sophie Stevens is set to become ‘The Haunted’ in the upcoming horror thriller. The mystery film is set to be distributed by Vertical Entertainment next Friday, May 22.

‘The Haunted’ was written and directed by David Holroyd. Besides Stevens, the drama also stars Ray MacAllan and Nick Baylys. ‘The Haunted’ follows young caregiver, Emily (Stevens), as she arives at an isolated house for her first nightshift. Once she arrives, she’s left alone to face a terrifying, vengeful spirit.