Grant Gunderson Asks Austin Lauer to Seduce His Girlfriend in The Departure Exclusive Clip

People will often go to extreme lengths to to test their significant other’s loyalty. That’s certainly true for Grant Gunderson’s character in the new independent drama, ‘The Departure.’ The protagonist is struggling with doubts about whether his girlfriend will remain loyal to him when he has to temporarily move across the country for his job in the film, which will be released digitally and On Demand on June 12.

In honor of the movie’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘The Plan Scene.’ The clip follows Gunderson’s character, Nate, as he persuades his friend, John (Austin Lauer), to seduce his girlfriend, Jessica (Kendall Chappell), while he momentarily moves for his job. While John is initially hesitant to accept his friend’s request, as he’s plagued by guilt over just the thought of trying to romance Jessica, he eventually seems to relent to his friend’s persistence.

‘The Departure’ was written and directed by Merland Hoxha. In addition to Gunderson, Lauer and Chappell, the drama also stars Jon Briddell and Olivia Lemmon.

The following synopsis for ‘The Departure’ has been unveiled:

Right before moving in together, Nate and Jessica face an unexpected obstacle when Nate is offered a job promotion that forces him to leave Los Angeles and move to New York for 6 months. Their bi-coastal relocation is not the only challenge that the seemingly perfect couple will soon face; Nate’s anxiety over leaving is intensified as Jessica begins talking more and more about her new coworker, Lucas, who always seems to make her laugh.

The impending distance between Nate and Jessica only serves to fuel further doubts about her future faithfulness. Realizing that he can’t leave L.A. with these worries in the back of his mind, Nate decides to test Jessica’s loyalty by asking his friend John to try and seduce her.