Tom Hardy’s Biopic Capone is the Number One Indie Film on iTunes

Crime is paying off for Tom Hardy in his new drama, ‘Capone,’ as the feature is currently holding the number one spot on iTunes’ Top Indies list, and the number two Overall spot. Vertical Entertainment distributed the movie this week on all major on-demand and digital platforms.

With theaters closed, Vertical Entertainment teamed up with Redbox Entertainment to release ‘Capone’ as a home premiere on VOD release, with an on-demand 48-hour rental. In support of the theatrical community, the crime film will also be available via Virtual Cinema, and a portion of the proceeds will go back to participating theaters.The distributor is still hoping for a theatrical release later in the summer, as theaters reopen following the current COVID-19 quarantine.

‘Capone’ was written and directed by Josh Trank. In addition to Hardy, the biopic also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci and Noel Fisher.

Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Capone’:

Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone (Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, the ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property.