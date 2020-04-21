Celebrate Summer 2020 with Shockya’s Film Preview

Many studios understandably wait to distribute many of their high-profile blockbusters during the busy summer season, in hopes of drawing attention from movie fans who want to relax in theaters with high buzzworthy fare. While the film industry is experiencing unprecedented changes in the way it has to distribute its projects this summer, due to the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, the world can still unite at home with the digital releases of some of summer 2020’s most anticipated titles. The upcoming summer months still promise to be the latest season set to release gripping, entertaining and memorable movies.

The summer 2010 film season is set to begin early, as IFC Midnight will distribute the horror movie, ‘The Wretched,’ on May 1, after it played at last year’s Fantasia Film Festival. The drama was written and directed by The Pierce Brothers (Brett Pierce and Drew Pierce, ‘Dead Heads’), and stars John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Zarah Mahler, Azie Tesfai, Jamison Jones and Kevin Bigley.

IFC Midnight has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Wretched’:

Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben (Howard), is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend.

Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken hold of the parents, and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.

The season’s next exciting release is director Nisha Ganatra’s (‘Late Night‘) music movie, ‘The High Note,’ which is set to be released on May 8 by Focus Features. The romantic drama, which was written by Flora Greeson, stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and Diplo.

Focus Features has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The High Note’:

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene, Grace Davis (Ross) is a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager, Jack (Ice Cube), presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Another intriguing film that’s garnering attention is the comedy, ‘Irresistible,’ which is set to be distributed on May 29 by Focus Features. The movie was written, directed and produced by Jon Stewart.

The film stars Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. ‘Irresistible’ follows a Democrat political consultant, Gary Zimmer (Carell), as he helps a retired ex-Marine colonel, Jack Hastings (Cooper), run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

One high-octane feature that’s generating sparks is the thriller, ‘Relic’ is set to be released on July 10 by IFC Midnight, after it played at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The horror drama was directed by first-time filmmaker, Natalie Erika James, who also co-wrote the script with Christian White. The feature stars Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote and Robyn Nevin

The following synopsis for ‘Relic’ has been unveiled by IFC Midnight:

When elderly mother Edna (Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, and find clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her.

The summer is set to end on a pulsating note with the horror movie, ‘Sputnik,’ which was written by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev, and directed by Egor Abramenko. IFC Midnight is set to distribute the sci-fi film on August 14th. The drama stars Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk and Pyotr Fyodorov.

IFC Midnight has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Sputnik’:

In Russia, 1983, Cold War tensions are at their peak. A terrifying scene is discovered at the landing site of spacecraft Orbit-4. The commander is dead, and the flight engineer is in a coma. The third crew member, Valery Basov, has survived, but he has lost his memory from the horrific experience, and cannot shed light on the cause of the accident. In a secluded government facility, under the vigilant watch of armed guards, psychologist Tatiana Klimova (Akinshina) must cure the astronaut’s amnesia and unravel the mystery. In the process, she learns that Orbit-4 may have carried back an alien parasite that threatens to consume them all.