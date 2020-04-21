Witness Dramatic Deliveries on the BBC Docuseries Life and Birth

Babies born at three city hospitals in England become the stars of the show on their first day of their lives on the new docuseries, ‘Life and Birth.’ Viewers will be left gasping for breath in the life-affirming labor ward drama, as nurses and medics battle to introduce healthy new lives to proud parents.

The first of six episodes of Series 1 is set to air today on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The initial episode can be streamed this after from 3pm-4pm local time on Filmon. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The series-opening episode was narrated by Suranne Jones, and directed by Daniel Dewsbury. It follows Channelle as she wants an intervention-free birth. Meanwhile, Jodie’s baby arrives eight weeks early, and there’s joy for Ashleigh after a dramatic delivery.

