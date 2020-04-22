Connect with us

Actor Ian Midlane Has a Unique Idea About His Patient’s Recovery on Doctors

A scene from the BBC One medical soap opera, ‘Doctors.’

Both doctors and patients must cling to their last bit of hope in any dire situation. That ambition and faith is presented in the British medical soap opera, ‘Doctors.’ The drama series is set in a busy Midlands practice, and follows the turbulent lives and loves of the staff and patients.

The critically acclaimed show, which has won British Soap Awards, is currently airing its 21st series on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 8:45-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 108 of Series 21 of ‘Doctors’ was written by Matthew Cooke and Vincent Lund, and directed by Niall Fraser. It shows how Joe’s (Oliver Falconer) new friend gives Daniel and Zara (Matthew Chambers and Elisabeth Dermot) Walsh food for thought. Emma (Dido Miles) makes waves on the radio, and Jimmie (Adrian Lewis Morgan) returns to the police station. Al (Ian Midlane) gets caught between a stroke survivor and his wife, who have very different ideas about his recovery.

