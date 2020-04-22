Jonathan Thomson and Dan Liebman Hold Evalena Marie Hostage in Among Them Exclusive Clip

Securing answers from a frightened captive isn’t as easy of a task as detainers may initially image. Actors Jonathan Thomson and Dan Liebman’s anti-heroes are learning that lesson the hard way when they kidnap actress Evalena Marie’s innocent character in the new crime thriller, ‘Among Them.’ Their tumultuous time together is currently unraveling on screen, as the heist film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV from Cinema Epoch.

In honor of ‘Among Them’s digital release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘Hostage.’ In the clip, Thomson and Liebman’s antagonists, Harry and Mick, bring Marie’s character, Syd, to a seedy motel. The kidnappers tell the detainee that they want answers from her, but if they take the tape off of her mouth, she must not scream. She refuses to listen to her captors, however, which leaves her to receiving a startling punishment.

Cinema Epoch has released the following synopsis for ‘Among Them,’ which was directed by Kevin James Barry, who also co-wrote the script with Marie:

After a botched heist, two bank robbers-Harry and Mick-and their unwanted hostage-Syd-retreat into a seedy coastal motel in the dead of winter. When their boss doesn’t show up and their tickets to freedom go missing, the three of them must battle through their deteriorating mental state and find a way out before they turn on each other.