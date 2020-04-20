Adrian Lewis Morgan’s Medical Skills are Put to the Test on Doctors

Both doctors and patients must cling to their last bit of hope in any dire situation. That ambition and faith is presented in the British medical soap opera, ‘Doctors.’ The drama series is set in a busy Midlands practice, and follows the turbulent lives and loves of the staff and patients.

The critically acclaimed show, which has won British Soap Awards, is currently airing its 21st series on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 8:45-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 106 of Series 21 of ‘Doctors’ follows Dr. Jimmi Clay’s (Adrian Lewis Morgan) first day back at work. While there, he meets some patients who put his strength, resolve and medical skills to the test. The episode was written by Dale Overton, and directed by Debbie Howard.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.