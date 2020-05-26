Connect with us

Indie Musician Yuki Releases Debut Album Be Free on All Digital and Streaming Platforms

MUSIC

Indie Musician Yuki Releases Debut Album Be Free on All Digital and Streaming Platforms

Published on

Indie musician, Yuki has released his debut album, ‘Be Free.’

Multi-faceted artist, producer and recording artist, Yuki released his first full-length album, ‘Be Free,’ on all digital and streaming platforms earlier this month. Best notably known for his work on Jaden Smith’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, ‘Erys,’ Yuki combines alternative hip-hop production with intricate instrumentation and deeply emotional lyrics on his own debut record.

The multi-talented 19-year-old, who hails from Hamilton, New Zealand, has been working on the production of ‘Be Free’ for the last year-and-a-half. It consists of 10 tracks, which were all written, produced and performed by Yuki.

“The project follows me coming to terms with growing up and freeing myself of the weight left on my shoulders,” explained the artist. “Achieving true freedom is arguably impossible, but I feel like the motivation and drive to achieve it, is what the album encapsulates. I think (the album) reflects huge growth for me, both personally and as a musician.”

The following track listing for ‘Be Free’ has been unveiled:

1. ‘Be Free’
2. ‘On The Lam’
3. ‘Mask Off’
4. ‘Sorry, I Can’t Talk Right Now’
5. ‘Tapestry’
6. ‘Drama Queen’
7. ‘New Kind of War’
8. ‘Met Gala’
9. ‘Ok Baby!’
10.’Darling’

‘Be Free’ can be purchased here. For more information on Yuki, visit his Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Google Play, Apple Music, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Summary
Photo ofYuki
Name
Yuki
Website
Job Title
Musician

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top