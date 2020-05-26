Indie Musician Yuki Releases Debut Album Be Free on All Digital and Streaming Platforms

Multi-faceted artist, producer and recording artist, Yuki released his first full-length album, ‘Be Free,’ on all digital and streaming platforms earlier this month. Best notably known for his work on Jaden Smith’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, ‘Erys,’ Yuki combines alternative hip-hop production with intricate instrumentation and deeply emotional lyrics on his own debut record.

The multi-talented 19-year-old, who hails from Hamilton, New Zealand, has been working on the production of ‘Be Free’ for the last year-and-a-half. It consists of 10 tracks, which were all written, produced and performed by Yuki.

“The project follows me coming to terms with growing up and freeing myself of the weight left on my shoulders,” explained the artist. “Achieving true freedom is arguably impossible, but I feel like the motivation and drive to achieve it, is what the album encapsulates. I think (the album) reflects huge growth for me, both personally and as a musician.”

The following track listing for ‘Be Free’ has been unveiled:

1. ‘Be Free’

2. ‘On The Lam’

3. ‘Mask Off’

4. ‘Sorry, I Can’t Talk Right Now’

5. ‘Tapestry’

6. ‘Drama Queen’

7. ‘New Kind of War’

8. ‘Met Gala’

9. ‘Ok Baby!’

10.’Darling’

‘Be Free’ can be purchased here. For more information on Yuki, visit his Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Google Play, Apple Music, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages.