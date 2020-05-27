Slay At Home Metal and Art Festival Reveals Full Line Up and Schedule

Slay At Home, the first of its kind virtual metal music and art festival, is set to air this Friday and Saturday, May 29 and 30, at 3pm EST. The event, which is being organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection, is set to fundraise in support of the charity organizations, Musicares and Global Giving.

The event, which is completely free, will be a livestreamed show that will feature exclusive never-before-seen performances from over 30 bands, cover song collaborations and commissioned music from artists that will debut at the festival. There will also be special guest appearances and art installations.

The official schedule has now been released via the festival’s website, and is broken into hourly groups. Godla has explained the set up by saying, “By keeping the set times between 5 and 15 minutes for each artist, it allows me to not only keep things moving, but mix it up in ways that conventional festivals simply can’t. Every single hour will contain big names and emerging artists right next to each other…It’s my honor to share the work of these amazing individuals I curated because I’m passionate about them…I’m honored and humbled to have all of them part of this, they truly went above and beyond to showcase their craft for the Slay At Home fest, and I can’t wait for the world to see something really special come to life this weekend.”

The free livestream will raise funds for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, in an effort to help artists, crew and industry workers during the current financial crisis. Slay at Home will also help the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund, which is an organization that helps front line workers in need during the crisis.

Viewers can find the livestream on any device at Metal Injection’s YouTube and Facebook pages. ‘Slay at Home’ can also be livestream through the direct YouTube links: Friday and Saturday.

The festival will include never before seen performances from Suicide Silence, Tesseract, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Twelve Foot Ninja, Tyler Bates, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls, Darkest Hour, Allegaeon, Entheos, Der Weg einer Freiheit, O’Brother, Khemmis, Silvertomb, Mantar, Astronoid, Employed To Serve, Spirit Adrift, Spotlights, Cadaver, Andy Gillion, Johnny Booth, Panamama, Moon Destroys, Nitesoil, Contracult Collective, Spylacopa, Del Judas, Myrone, Chronus, AA Williams, Angel Vivaldi, GlerAkur and Jo Quail. There will also be art installations by Mario Duplantier (Gojira), Vincent Castiglia, Trine Grimm, Jodi Cachia, Zein, Carin Hazmat, Nathaniel Shannon, Kevin Wilson, Rodrigo Fredes, Vertebrae 33 and Stefan Raduta.