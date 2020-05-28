Mark Williams Investigates a Poisoning on Father Brown

It can often take wits, distinctive detective skills and divine intervention to solve cases. That’s especially true for the title character on the British detective period drama series, ‘Father Brown.’

The show features Mark Williams as the eponymous character, and is loosely based on a series of short stories by G. K. Chesterton. Having debuted in 2013, with a ninth series set to premiere next year, ‘Father Brown’ is the third-longest-running daytime drama series on BBC TV.

‘Father Brown’ is airing on BBC One, and is now also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and to international users who have paid subscriptions.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today between 9:15-10am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 3 of Series 4 of ‘Father Brown’ is titled ‘The Hangman’s Demise.’ It follows the title character as he investigates the poisoning of a former hangman. Meanwhile, romance is in the air for Mrs McCarthy. The e was written by Dan Murden, and directed by David Beauchamp.

