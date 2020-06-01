Formula Racing Drivers Race Onto VOD and Digital with Beyond Driven Exclusive Trailer Premiere

Lella Lombardi made previously impossible feats possible-and even accepted-for modern female race car drivers around the world, as they fight for their place in history. The fame driver’s journey to help form the present and future of women’s place in Formula Racing is being celebrated in the upcoming documentary, ‘Beyond Driven.’ In honor of Gravitas Ventures releasing the movie on VOD and all digital platforms on June 30, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the feature’s trailer.

The film was directed by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran. ‘Beyond Driven’ includes interviews with the top female Formula racers, including Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Beyond Driven’:

Lella Lombardi, a former butcher’s delivery driver, gained fame for eventually becoming a Formula 3 Championship runner up. At the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975, Lombardi became the first, and still only, female driver to win F1 World Championship points. During one of the most controversial weekends in F1 history, set amid a notoriously dangerous Barcelona street circuit, spectator deaths, driver boycotts, a huge first corner crash and a shortened race, Lombardi made history and recorded a feat that is yet to be bettered more than 45 years later.

Having broken a truly remarkable glass ceiling through sheer tenacity, Lombardi continued to race, but never reached the same heights again. Her death left behind a mysterious personal life but sparked a powerful legacy for female drivers to aspire to. For the first time, the life of the overlooked sporting and cultural icon is explored through the eyes of today’s leading female drivers from around the world.