Kate Arrington Eases Jeff Auer’s Concerns About Performing Music Again in The Incoherents Exclusive Clip

Sometimes the biggest challenge people face while pursuing their dreams is mustering the courage to actually start the process of going after what they want. That’s certainly the case for actor Jeff Auer’s protagonist in the new comedy, ‘The Incoherents.’

In honor of Gravitas Ventures‘s recent release of the film on streaming platforms, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from ‘The Incoherents.’ The clip features Auer’s character, Bruce Flansburgh, and his wife, Liz, who’s played by Kate Arrington, after they arrive home from a social gathering. As Bruce ponders whether he could truly chase his goal of reuniting with his title ’90’s indie rock band, Liz encourages him to keep his aspiration alive.

The movie was directed by Jared Barel, who also served as a producer with writer Jeff Auer, actor Alex Emanuel and Jordan Barel. Besides Auer and Emanuel, as well as Walter Hoffman and Casey Clark, as the members of the title band, in addition to Arrington, ‘The Incoherents’ also stars Amy Carlson (‘Blue Bloods’), Annette O’Toole (‘The Punisher’), Robert McKay (‘Asunder the Series)’, Margaret Anne Florence (‘Sun Records’) and Christine Chang (‘New Amsterdam’).

Emanuel also served as the comedy’s music supervisor, and along with Auer, wrote the original songs the band performed in ‘The Incoherents.’ Guitarist Sean Eden (Luna) and drummer Kevin March (Guided By Voices) perform on the tracks as well. The film also includes musical performances from Stew (Tony Winner for ‘Passing Strange’), Jimmy Gnecco (Ours), Fiona Silver, Gentlemen Brawlers and the band 60/40. It also features appearances by Chris Barron (The Spin Doctors), Jack McKeever, Joe Hurley and Richard Barone. The original songs and the soundtrack are love letters to the 80’s/early 90’s rock-n-roll scene in America.

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Incoherents’:

Bruce is a bored, 40-something New York paralegal who hasn’t let go of his dream of rock stardom. While slogging through an increasingly unbearable day-to-day existence, it dawns on him that the reunions of The Pixies, Soundgarden and other alternative/indie rock bands from the ’90’s could inspire his former group, The Incoherents, to reform. Members of the group, who are each mired in some sort of midlife malaise, reunite their 90’s indie rock band for one last shot at stardom.