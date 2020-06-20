Nicki Chapman Helps a Couple Escape to the Country in Dorset

The desire for more room, cleaner air and less noise can often drive city dwellers to seek a reprieve in the countryside. That’s certainly the case for the daytime television reality series, ‘Escape to the Country.’ With even more house buyers wanting to swap city living for a home in the country, presenter Nicki Chapman is determined to help people who want to purchase a rural property, and celebrate the house-buying success stories.

‘Escape to the Country’ airs on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for to viewers in the UK, and international viewers who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon, which is from Series 16, can be streamed this morning at 11-11:35am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The show also features presenters Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Sonali Shah and Alistair Appleton. Today’s episode features Chapman as she helps a fun-loving couple who have £400,000 to fulfill their dream of moving to Dorset, where she also tries her hand at polo.

