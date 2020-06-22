Philip Middlemiss and Lesley Dunlop’s Plans For a Romantic Weekend are Shattered on Where the Heart Is

Creating a charming story about life, love, family and people’s ever-changing fortunes is a powerful way to allow audiences to engage in the lives of people around the world, especially in other cultures. That is particularly true in the popular British television series, ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is a set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Skelthwaite. The drama, which originally aired on ITV in the UK, focuses on the professional and personal lives of a group of district nurses and their families who reside in the town.

Repeats of the long-running show are currently airing on the

Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 11:20am-12:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 4 of Series 10 of ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is titled ‘New. Walk of Faith,’ was written by Nicola Baldwin, and directed by Ian Bevitt. The episode shows how David and Anna’s (Philip Middlemiss and Lesley Dunlop) plans for a romantic weekend away are shattered when their family and friends decide to join. Meanwhile, Billy (Andrew Paul) begins to come to terms with Sally’s death.

