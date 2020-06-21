Connect with us

Christopher Glenn Cannon Isn’t Expecting to See Allison Marie Volk in Deany Bean is Dead Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Christopher Glenn Cannon Isn’t Expecting to See Allison Marie Volk in Deany Bean is Dead Exclusive Clip

Published on

Writer-actress Allison Marie Volk appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Mikael Kreuzriegler’s dark comedy, ‘Deany Bean is Dead,’

Being down-on-their-luck doesn’t mean that people have to give up all hope that they’ll eventually get their happy ending. That’s certainly the case for actress Allison Marie Volk in the new dark comedy, ‘Deany Bean is Dead,’ which Global Digital Releasing is set to distribute on digital and On Demand on July 10, after it garnered acclaim on the film festival circuit.

In honor of the movie’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the comedy. The clip features Marie Volk’s title character as she awkwardly strikes up a conversation with her ex-boyfriend, Tom, who’s played by Christopher Glenn Cannon, at his house during his engagement party. He expresses that he wasn’t expecting to see her in his home, which he now shares with his fiancée, Angela, who’s played by Sarah Siadat. Deany then admits that much to her surprise, Angela redecorated and repainted the house since she moved in.

‘Deany Bean is Dead’ was written by Volk, and directed by Mikael Kreuzriegler. In addition to Volk, Cannon and Sidak, the comedy also stars Wendy Wilkins and Paulina Bugembe.

Global Digital Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Deany Bean is Dead’:

A down-on-her-luck woman, Deanna, tries to win back her ex-boyfriend, Tom, at his engagement party without revealing that her recently strangled boss is in the trunk of her car.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Deany Bean Is Dead' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Deany Bean Is Dead' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Mikael Kreuzriegler's dark comedy, 'Deany Bean is Dead,' which features writer-actress Allison Marie Volk.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top