Precious Chong Doesn’t Want to Let Alex Essoe Go in Homewrecker Exclusive Clip

Sometimes making new friends as an adult isn’t as easy as people initially expect it to be, which is an important life lesson that Precious Chong is learning the hard way in the new horror comedy, ‘Homewrecker.’ The actress has sinister intentions for her co-star, Alex Essoe, in the movie, which Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures are set to distribute on digital and DVD on July 7.

In honor of the film’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering the first exclusive clip from the horror comedy. The clip features Chong and Essoe as their characters, Linda and Michelle, hug in the former’s home. But when Linda then admits to her new house guest that she’s not intending to let her leave, Michelle frantically tries to find a way to escape.

‘Homewrecker’ was directed by Zach Gayne, who also co-wrote the script with Chong and Essoe. The movie’s home distribution comes after it received critical acclaim on the film festival circuit.

Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures have unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Homewrecker’:

Michelle is an interior designer and newlywed to Robert (Kris Siddiqi). Linda lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Seeking a new friend, Linda coerces the reserved, deferential Michelle into visiting her home for a spontaneous interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows.