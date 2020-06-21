Connect with us

Precious Chong Doesn’t Want to Let Alex Essoe Go in Homewrecker Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Precious Chong Doesn’t Want to Let Alex Essoe Go in Homewrecker Exclusive Clip

Published on

(L-R): Co-writers Precious Chong and Alex Essoe star in director Zach Gayne’s horror comedy, ‘Homewrecker.’

Sometimes making new friends as an adult isn’t as easy as people initially expect it to be, which is an important life lesson that Precious Chong is learning the hard way in the new horror comedy, ‘Homewrecker.’ The actress has sinister intentions for her co-star, Alex Essoe, in the movie, which Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures are set to distribute on digital and DVD on July 7.

In honor of the film’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering the first exclusive clip from the horror comedy. The clip features Chong and Essoe as their characters, Linda and Michelle, hug in the former’s home. But when Linda then admits to her new house guest that she’s not intending to let her leave, Michelle frantically tries to find a way to escape.

‘Homewrecker’ was directed by Zach Gayne, who also co-wrote the script with Chong and Essoe. The movie’s home distribution comes after it received critical acclaim on the film festival circuit.

Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures have unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Homewrecker’:

Michelle is an interior designer and newlywed to Robert (Kris Siddiqi). Linda lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Seeking a new friend, Linda coerces the reserved, deferential Michelle into visiting her home for a spontaneous interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Homewrecker' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Homewrecker' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering the first exclusive clip from director Zach Gayne's horror comedy, 'Homewrecker,' which stars Precious Chong and Alex Essoe.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top