Actor Lance Woods is a Victim in a Hostage Situation in A Clear Shot Exclusive Clip

An electronic store in California has erupted into chaos, as a SWAT team has infiltrated the building’s stock room during the largest hostage situation in U.S. situation, in the upcoming action movie, ‘A Clear Shot.’ Filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and his son, Mandela Van Peebles, are taking charge of the dire circumstance in the thriller, which Uncork’d Entertainment is set to distribute on DVD and Digital this Tuesday, June 2.

In honor of ‘A Clear Shot’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the film. The clip features actor-comedian Lance Woods, who plays Hugh, the manager of the store that’s being held under siege. As the SWAT team storms into the store’s back storage room, Hugh exclaims that he’s the manager, and will bring the officers out to the hostage situation.

‘A Clear Shot’ is inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics Store siege in Sacramento. The drama examines the turn of events that law enforcement attempted to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into U.S. culture.

The movie was written and directed by Nick Leisure. In addition to Mario (‘New Jack City,’ ‘Posse’) and Mandela Van Peebles (‘Jigsaw’), ‘A Clear Shot’ also stars Jessica Meza (‘General Hospital’), David Fernandez Jr. (‘End of Watch‘), Marshal Hilton (‘Echoes of Fear’) and Glenn Plummer (‘Sons of Anarchy’).

Uncork’d Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘A Clear Shot’:

An electronic store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez (Mario Van Peebles), Sacramento Police Departments’ top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe, all while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns the sleepy city into a national tragedy.