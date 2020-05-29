Charlize Theron is determined to create a love story of her own, like the one she writes about in her books, in the critically acclaimed 2011 comedy-drama, ‘Young Adult.’ The actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as lead character Mavis Gary, sets out to reunite with her ex-boyfriend, who was played by Patrick Wilson.

‘Young Adult’ was written by Diablo Cody, and directed by Jason Reitman, and the duo also produced the film together. The movie marks the second collaboration between the pair, who previously worked together on the 2007 Oscar-winning coming-of-age comedy-drama, ‘Juno.’

In ‘Young Adult,’ Mavis, who’s a divorced, alcoholic writer of young adult novels, leaves Minneapolis and returns to her hometown of Mercury, Minnesota. She decides to return home and reunite with her ex-boyfriend, Buddy. But once she arrives, she discovers the process may be more difficult than she initially expected, as he’s now married and has a newborn baby.

'Young Adult' is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. The conspiracy movie will be streamed from 6:15-7:45pm local time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards.

