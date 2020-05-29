Connect with us

The Undead Battle in New Blumhouse Horror Television Series Betaal on Netflix

HORROR HEADLINES

The Undead Battle in New Blumhouse Horror Television Series Betaal on Netflix

Published on

A scene from Blumhouse’s Netflix horror-action-thriller television series, ‘Betaal.’

A remote village has become the arena of a battle between the undead in the new horror television series, ‘Betaal.’ The action-thriller, which was created by Patrick Graham and executive produced by Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment, is now streaming on Netflix. The drama show, which stars: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai, features four 50-minute episodes

Netflix has released the following synopsis for ‘Betaal’:

A remote village quickly becomes the arena of a battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, who’s infected with the Betaal’s curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb. Upon their descent on the surround area, the group attacks anything with a pulse. With the Counter Insurgency Police Department (CIPD) forces pitted against the undead army, hapless civilians are trapped in a gripping conflict.

Summary
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top