Sue Holderness Hopes to Help Her Son on The Green Green Grass

Fleeing the dangers of a former life can actually create an exciting new existence. That’s certainly the case for the Boyce family on the BBC sitcom, ‘The Green Green Grass.’ The television show is a sequel series of the long running sitcom, ‘Only Fools and Horses.’

The spin-off show follows Boycie, his wife Marlene and their teenage son Tyler as they’re forced to move from Peckham to escape the Driscoll brothers. They find a new start for themselves when they decide to set up home on a farm in rural Shropshire.

Repeats of the popular show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 1:00pm-1:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 5 of Series 4 of ‘The Green Green Grass,’ which is titled ‘Your Cheating Art,’ follows Marlene (Sue Holderness) as she becomes worried that Tyler (Jack Doolan) has sunk into depression. So she calls for the help of her mother, Dora (June Whitfield), to put a smile back on her grandson’s face. The episode was written by the comedy’s creator, John Sullivan, and directed by Dewi Humphreys.

