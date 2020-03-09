Filmmaker Johannes Nyholm’s Koko-di Koko-da’s Receives Nationwide Theatrical Release From Dark Star Pictures

The new Swedish horror comedy, ‘Koko-di Koko-da,’ is set to be unleashed across the U.S. in the coming weeks. It’s distributor, Dark Star Pictures, has announced that the film will open theatrically in New York on Friday, March 27. A Los Angeles and multi-city national release is set to follow throughout April for the psychological fable movie.

‘Koko-di Koko-da’ is set to be screened on March 27 at the IFC Center in Manhattan. It will then open on Friday, April 3 at Cinema Village in Manhattan, as well on Friday, April 10 at Film Noir Cinema in Brooklyn, and Friday, April 17 at Laemmle Glendale in L.A. The feature’s official North American theatrical release comes after it received acclaim from audiences and critics at several festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival, Seattle Film Festival, Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and the Fantasia Film Festival, where it won the AQCC-Camera Lucida Prize.

The fantasy movie was written and directed by Johannes Nyholm. The horror comedy stars Peter Belli, Leif Edlund, Ylva Gallon, Katarina Jackobson and Brandy Litmanen.

‘Koko-di Koko-da’ follows Elin (Jakobson) and Tobias (Edlund), a happily married couple who regularly vacation with their young daughter. The family is on a dreamy holiday when an innocuous case of food poisoning derails their plans and forever alters the course of their lives.

Three years later, the once loving couple is on the road again to go camping, as they’re looking for one last chance to go back to the way things used to be. But what once was is lost, and the family members instead find themselves having to relive the same nightmarish events as that fateful day, and the horrors it brings repeat themselves infinitely. Together, they must overcome their trauma, reconcile with their past and fight for their lives. Over, and over, and over again.