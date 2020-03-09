Connect with us

Actor Hu Ge is Told to Stay Where You Are in The Wild Goose Lake Exclusive Clip

Published on

Hu Ge as Zenong Zhou in a scene from ‘The Wild Goose Lake,’ a Film Movement Release. Photo credit: Film Movement

Actor Hu Ge is playing a gangster on the run who isn’t following the rules in the bustling Chinese city of Wuhan in the new movie, ‘The Wild Goose Lake.’ In honor of the neo noir thriller being released in American theaters this spring by Film Movement, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the crime drama, which is titled ‘Stay Where You Are.’

In addition to Ge, ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ also stars Luao Fan and Gwei Lun-Mei. The movie was written and directed by Diao Yinan, and is the anticipated follow-up to his breakthrough feature, ‘Black Coal, Thin Ice.’

The story in ‘The Wild Goose Lake,’ which is told in Chinese with English subtitles, follows the desperate attempts of small-time mob boss Zhou Zenong (Ge) to stay alive, after he mistakenly kills a cop, and a dead-or-alive reward is put on his head. During his fight for survival, Zhou begins to build a romance with a mysterious young woman, Aiai Liu (Gwei Lun-mei), who’s out to either help or betray him. Zhou must ultimately fight on his own, in order to guarantee his survival.

‘The Wild Goose Lake’ was an official selection at last year’s Cannes Film Festival New York Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. The list of the theaters where the thriller will play throughout the U.S. has been unveiled by Film Movement:

3/6: PREMIERE: Film Forum – New York

3/13: Laemmle Monica & Glendale – Los Angeles

3/13: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown – Los Angeles

3/20-22: SIFF Film Center – Seattle WA

3/20: Cinema 21 – Portland OR

3/20: Broadway Theater – Eugene OR

3/20: Plaza Theater – Atlanta GA

3/20: Center for Contemporary Arts – Santa Fe NM

3/20: Riviera Theater – Santa Barbara CA

3/22: Alamo Drafthouse Littleton – Denver CO

3/27: The Frida – Santa Ana CA

3/27: The Gray Duck Theater – Rochester MN

4/3: Zeitgeist Theater – New Orleans LA

4/3: Landmark Ritz 5 – Philadelphia PA

4/3: Landmark Kendall Square – Boston MA

4/3-5: Detroit Inst of Art – MI

4/10: Cinemapolis – Ithaca NY

4/10: Gene Siskel Film Center – Chicago IL

4/10:Rodeo Cinema – Oklahoma City OK

410: Landmark Shattuck – Berkeley CA

4/17: Landmark Mayan – Denver CO

4/17: Living Room – Boca Raton FL

4/17: Row House Theater – Pittsburgh PA

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Yi'nan Diao's crime drama, 'The Wild Goose Lake.'

