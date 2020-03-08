Connect with us

Actor Derek Jacobi May Have His Last Tango in Halifax in Comedy-drama’s Current Fifth Series

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi star in the BBC One comedy-drama television series, ‘Last Tango in Halifax.’

An accurate depiction of the older generation is disappointingly lacking in many aspects of the media. But the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Last Tango in Halifax,’ is maintaining its relatable rendering of the lifestyles of senior citizens, particularly their love lives.

The critically acclaimed show, which has won a British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series, has also been praised for its strong acting by its main stars, Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, as Alan and Celia. Screenwriter Sally Wainwright loosely adapted the story of her mother’s second marriage for the show.

‘Last Tango in Halifax,’ which is currently airing its fifth series on BBC One, is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 5-6pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. It follows Alan as he starts a new supermarket job, which brings an unexpected challenge.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

