Actor Derek Jacobi May Have His Last Tango in Halifax in Comedy-drama’s Current Fifth Series

An accurate depiction of the older generation is disappointingly lacking in many aspects of the media. But the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Last Tango in Halifax,’ is maintaining its relatable rendering of the lifestyles of senior citizens, particularly their love lives.

The critically acclaimed show, which has won a British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series, has also been praised for its strong acting by its main stars, Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, as Alan and Celia. Screenwriter Sally Wainwright loosely adapted the story of her mother’s second marriage for the show.

'Last Tango in Halifax,' which is currently airing its fifth series on BBC One, is also being broadcast on the network's channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode follows Alan as he starts a new supermarket job, which brings an unexpected challenge.

