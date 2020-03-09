Connect with us

Rajan Datar Explores Jerusalem on The Travel Show in BBC News Broadcast

NEWS

Rajan Datar Explores Jerusalem on The Travel Show in BBC News Broadcast

Published on

Television presenter Rajan Datar appears on BBC News’ docuseries, ‘The Travel Show.’

Visiting different societies can be one of the most thrilling adventures a person can take-unless that experience literally puts their life in danger. That’s certainly the case for television presenter Rajan Datar on his series, ‘The Travel Show.’

In addition to being a broadcaster, Datar has also been a feature writer for such publications as The Guardian, The Times and The Observer. He has also lectured and taught at the University of London and Leeds Universities.

On one of the upcoming episodes of ‘The Travel Show,’ which is set to air tonight from 11:30pm-midnight on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV, the adventurer explores the hidden treasure underneath the streets of Jerusalem. During the episode, Sue Pascoe is also introduced, and she shares her experience about traveling as a transgender woman through India.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top