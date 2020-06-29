Nicola Duffett Sorts Out Her Problems with Francis Magee on Classic EastEnders

Local residents and their families are going about their daily lives on the British soap opera, ‘EastEnders.’ Set in Albert Square in the East End of London in the fictional borough of Walford, the BAFTA Award-winning drama is currently airing classic episodes on the Drama network.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 8:40-9:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Today’s showing of classic ‘EastEnders,’ episode 27 of series 11, follows Nigel (Paul Bradley) as he finds a way for Debbie (Nicola Duffett) to sort out her problems with Liam (Francis Magee). Meanwhile, Della (Michelle Joseph) is confronted by Steve (Mark Monero), and she’s forced to reveal how she feels about him.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.