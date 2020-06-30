Calen Tassone;s Demands Hurt Bernie Davis on The Heights

Businesses often aim to help the neighborhoods they’re based in, but sometimes their aid can ultimately lead to more conflict. That’s certainly the case for the Australian drama series, ‘The Heights.’ The television show, which is set in the country’s inner-city neighborhood of Arcadia Heights, explores the relationships between the residents of the Arcadia social housing tower and the people who live in the rapidly gentrifying community that surrounds it.

The drama, whose first series premiered on Australia’s ABC network last year, is now airing on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this morning at 8:45-9:15am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 12 of Series 1 of ‘The Heights’ was written by Megan Palinkas, and directed by Andrew Prowse. It shows how Mich’s (Calen Tassone) demands pain grandpa Bruce (Bernie Davis), while Kam (Yazeed Daher) mistrusts Ash’s (Phoenix Raei) assurances, and Claudia (Roz Hammond) lays down rules for Pav (Marcus Graham).

