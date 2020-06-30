Connect with us

Preliminary CBD Treatments Prove Effective For Osteoarthritis in Dogs

Pets are often considered to be a part of peoples’ families, but they unfortunately also suffer from many of the same ailments as their human owners. One health issue that dogs also suffer from, much like their owners, is osteoarthritis, which may now be treated with doses of cannabidiol (CBD).

One such effective CBD treatment is a one gram dose of Swissx CBD oil. The company’s CBD for pets blend plus vegetable glycerin is available in a syringe, and is suitable for pets of all sizes.

Swissx’s treatment, which is now available on the company’s website, was launched as studies on the safety and efficacy of CBD use in dogs were being conducted. Two different doses of CBD-enriched oil were given to some dogs in single-dose treatments, while other dogs were randomly administered placebos for comparison.

The dogs that were given the CBD oil shots received doses of 2 mg/kg every twelve hours for two weeks. The veterinarians who performed the studies assessed the results through hematology, serum chemistry and physical examinations in each dog before initiating each treatment. The dogs showed a significant decrease in pain and increase in activity with the CBD oil, and the administrators of the study didn’t observe any negative side effects. Overall, the study suggests that if owners administer 2 mg/kg of CBD to their dogs twice daily, dogs with osteoarthritis will experience an increase in comfort and activity.

