Theresa Lucia’s Boxes EP Review

Artist: Theresa Lucia; Zack Jones: drums; and Justin Goldner: piano, keyboard; electric/acoustic guitars and Ukulele

EP: ‘Boxes;’ Chris Camilleri and Justin Goldner: producers; Chris Camilleri: engineer and mixer; Alex Conroy: engineer at The Bunker Studio; recorded at The Bunker Studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sounds

Having the fortunate opportunity to experience a variety of different lifestyles can often lead people to learn how to truly appreciate the relationships they’ve formed and experiences they’ve had. Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, Theresa Lucia is one such person who has immense gratitude for the love-and even subsequent loss-she’s encountered as an adult. The Americana musician has showcased that appreciation in her recently released five-track debut EP, ‘Boxes.’

The vocalist’s first alternative-folk-pop record showcases rich peaks of emotion and musical depth, as it serves as her personal ode to her family, equality, heartbreak and the healing powers of life in the big city. While she mainly calls New York City her current home base, Lucia was raised just north of Boston, and now splits her time between Brooklyn, New England and South West Florida. Her musical style is heavily influenced by the benefits and drawbacks of leading a transient life-style, as she contemplates the true meaning of home, as well as the fight for equality, through her poetic lyrics and unique voice.

‘Boxes’ begins with its country-folk-Americana title track, which was an entry in the semi-finals of the International Songwriters Competition. The opening tune is one of the best entries on the singer’s EP, as it features a measured rhythm that’s driven by sophisticated drum beats and soft acoustic guitar riffs. The equally powerful and subtle instrumentation provides alluring support to the rich tones of Lucia’s vocals. Her emotional and spirited lyrics affirm that she believes that she’s her own person, which is why people have failed at putting her in figurative boxes. On the inspirational song, which is reminiscent of Colbie Caillat’s musical style and sensibility, the musician proclaims that she wants to make own choices in her life.

The title track on the vocalist’s new record is followed by its sophomore entry, ‘Shake the Tree.’ Driven by a flowing, light rhythm from the guitar, the melody perfectly blends an alt-pop and alt-country beat, as the singer reflects on her recently ended relationship. She admits that she knows that she has to shape her own dream moving forward. However, the constant reminders of the connection she had with the person she loved make her ponder at times what their connection could have been like if they were able to make things work.

‘Shake the Tree’ is followed by the middle song on ‘Boxes,’ which is titled ‘The Text.’ Another standout tune on the EP, the entry features a slow progress of the instrumentation and vocals, which helps draw listeners in. Still contending with a recent breakup, Lucia croons about having to adjust to her new existence, and whether she should try to express her love one last time, in order to ease her mind. In a more serious tone, she admits that she has a heaviness on her heart. However, she believes in honest endings, and declares that she’s her own person, and by the morning she’ll be fine. The heartfelt breakup song also serves as an empowering female anthem that proves that the musician can overcome a breakup.

The vocalist’s debut record begins to wind down with its penultimate entry, ‘Pacifier.’ Supported by gritty, blues-inspired guitar riffs and drum beats, the textured alternative track features the singer admitting that she was acting as the title pacifier in her relationship, as she continuously waited for the call from the man she was with, and she has to change her ways. Another empowering female anthem that encourages women to make decisions that benefit them, the pop-country-alt crossover song has the potential to become a commercial hit.

‘Boxes’ then ends with the alt-folk-Americana tune, ‘Roll with the Punches,’ which features an enticing blend of Southern California and alt-country instrumentation and vocals. Supported by a blend of gentle, classic piano keys and guitar riffs, Lucia’s evocative tones reflect her ability to now stand on her own. She proclaims that she feels a sense of rising mental strength, since she has gone weeks without being upset over the ending of her relationship, and she’s going to continue to work on building her courage and fortitude during the emotional time in her life.

‘Boxes’ showcases rich peaks of emotion and musical depth, as it serves as the vocalist’s personal ode to her family, equality, heartbreak and the healing powers of life in the big city. Her musical style is heavily influenced by the benefits and drawbacks of leading a transient life-style, as she also contemplates the fight for equality, through her poetic lyrics and unique voice, which makes the EP one of the best collections of songs of 2020 so far.

