Jessica De Gouw is Happily Pregnant Despite Husband’s Concerns on The Secrets She Keeps

Even people who come from vastly diverse backgrounds can have one major aspect in life that will forever hold them together. That’s certainly true for the two female characters who lead the new psychological thriller television series, ‘The Secrets She Keeps.’ The six-part show features the women as they realize their existences aren’t so different, as they both have explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear. The series, which is set in Sydney, is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by international bestselling author, Michael Robotham.

The drama, whose fist series premiered on Australia’s Network Ten this spring, is now also airing on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The first episode to air on Filmon will stream this afternoon at 4:00-4:45pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The pilot episode of ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ contains strong language and some scenes of a sexual nature. It was written by Michael Robotham and Sarah Walker, and directed by Catherine Millar. The episode shows how Meghan Shaughnessy (Jessica De Gouw) is happily pregnant with her third child, but her husband, Jack (Michael Dorman), is less content, as he’s worried about money issues and stressed at work. Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael) is also pregnant, but their two lives couldn’t be more different. Both women have secrets, however, and their worlds are about to collide.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.