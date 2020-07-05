Connect with us

Dominic Allburn Notices Marta Dusseldorp is Being Followed on A Place to Call Home

Finding a secure, loving home is one of the most important things in life for the characters of the romantic drama series, ‘A Place to Call Home.’ The Australian television show, which stars Noni Hazlehurst, Jenni Baird, Brett Climo, Arianwen Parkes-Lockwood and David Berry, focuses on their characters as they strive to start a new life in rural New South Wales in the period following the Second World War.

‘A Place to Call Home,’ which initially aired on Australia’s Seven Network, is set to stream on the Drama channel on Filmon TV tonight at 8:40-9:30pm local time. The episode can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The seventh episode from series 4, which is titled ‘You’re Just in Love,’ was written by Bevan Lee and Bevan Lee, and directed by Shirley Barrett. It follows Harry (Dominic Allburn) as he notices that Sarah (Marta Dusseldorp) is being followed, which leads Roy (Frankie J. Holden) to question Gordon (Leigh Scully) when he finds him waiting outside the hospital.

Karen Benardello

