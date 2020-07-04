Neel Sethi Goes On a Journey of Self-Discovery in The Jungle Book BBC One Broadcast

One of the most important aspects in many people’s lives is depending on family members to help guide them to make their own decisions, and encourage them to embark on a journey of self-discovery. That’s certainly the case for the young protagonist of Mowgli, who’s played by Neel Sethi, in Walt Disney Pictures’ hit 2016 adventure film, ‘The Jungle Book.’

The live-action/CGI fantasy drama is based on Rudyard Kipling’s eponymous collective works, and inspired by Disney’s 1967 animated movie of the same name. The latest ‘Jungle Book’ adaptation chronicles how Mowgli, an orphaned human boy, is guided by his animal guardians, as he sets out on his own path, in order to evade the threatening Shere Khan, who’s voiced by Idris Elba.

The critically acclaimed drama was written by Justin Marks, and directed by Jon Favreau. In addition to Sethi and Elba, the movie also stars Ben Kingsley, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken.

'The Jungle Book' is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. The film will be streamed from 12pm-1:40pm local time.

