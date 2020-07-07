George Thomas is Told to Return Home in Elvis from Outer Space Exclusive Clip

The King of Rock N’ Roll From Outer Space has blasted into America from the far side of the universe. But just when he’s about to secure victory in his Elvis impersonation contest in Las Vegans, he suddenly and mysteriously disappears-seemingly at the hands of the government, or the alien race he left behind on his home planet. His unexplained vanishing will be investigated, starting today, as the new sci-fi comedy, ‘Elvis From Outer Space,’ is being released on digital and VOD by Giant Pictures.

In honor of the film’s distribution today, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the adventure movie. The clip features actor George Thomas, who plays Elvis impersonator John ‘JB’ Burrows, as he and CIA Agent Messina (Diane Yang) meet with CIA Chairman Townsend (Alexander Butterfield, who served as the deputy assistant to President Richard Nixon from 1969 to 1973, and revealed the existence of the White House taping system). The agency’s leader insists that the impersonator return home to his alien planet. While JB objects, Townsend informs him that the CIA has his young daughter, in an effort to persuade him to change his mind.

In addition to Thomas, Yang and Butterfield, ‘Elvis From Outer Space’ also stars Martin Kove, Robert Miano and Barry Ratcliffe, as well as Presley’s actual longtime bodyguard, Sonny West. The musical comedy was written and directed by MZ Silverman and Tracy Wuischpard.

The following synopsis for ‘Elvis from Outer Space’ has been unveiled by Giant Pictures:

The King of Rock N’ Roll From Outer Space has blasted into Vegas from the far side of the Universe to compete in an Elvis impersonation contest with the best in town. But just as he is on the verge of victory, he mysteriously vanishes. Who’s behind the disappearance? The mafia? The CIA? Or the aliens he left behind?