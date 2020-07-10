Nigel Le Vaillant Digs to Find a Murder Suspect on Dangerfield

Serving the needs of all aspects of their community can often be a struggle for people. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the British television series, ‘Dangerfield.’ The medical drama’s eponymous character, Paul Dangerfield, who was played by Nigel Le Vaillant, emphasizes his constant struggle to manage the conflicting demands of his work as a small town doctor and police surgeon. His work is complicated even more by his person life, as he has to continuously contend with the death of his wife from a few years earlier, and raising their children, Alison and Marty, on his own.

‘Dangerfield,’ which was originally broadcast on BBC One in the mid-to-late 1990s, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 11:20am-12:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The third episode from series 2, which is titled ‘Dem Bones,’ was written by Don Shaw, and directed by Richard Holthouse. It shows that the sole occupier of a property is suspected of murder after a skeleton is discovered following a storm. After the initial suspicion begins to wear off, Paul digs deeper to reveal the truth.

