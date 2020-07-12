The Events That Led to Crosbie Wells’ Death are Pieced Together on The Luminaries

It takes a strong-willed person to travel around the world to pursue their dreams. That’s certainly the case with the main characters on the new British/New Zealand drama television miniseries, ‘The Luminaries,’ which premiered last month. Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton, the show is centered around the young adventurer Anna Wetherall, who ventures from the United Kingdom to New Zealand, in order to start a new life on the South Island’s West Coast.

The adventure miniseries is currently airing on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The first episode can be streamed this afternoon at 4-5pm local time on Filmon. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode of ‘The Luminaries,’ which is titled ‘Paradox,’ was written by Eleanor Catton, and directed by Claire McCarthy. Set in 1865, it follows a stranger who arrives in town, and the events of the night Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie) died are pieced together. The episode contains some strong language and upsetting scenes.

