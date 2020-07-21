Connect with us

Join the Midnight Society in Are You Afraid of the Dark? DVD Giveaway

A new generation of genre fans are being inducted into the Midnight Society on the re-imagined version of the hit Nickelodeon horror series, ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ The latest revival of the anthology show, which premiered on the cable network last fall, is set to be released on DVD on Tuesday, August 11 by Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.

In honor of ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’s home release, ShockYa is offering one lucky winner a DVD of the show. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Wednesday, July 29 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On July 29, we’ll pick the winner at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The DVD for Nickelodeon’s all-new version of its ’90’s kids’ cult classic series includes three fan-favorite episodes from the original show: Season 1, Episode 2: ‘The Tale of Laughing in the Dark;’ Season 4, Episode 8: ‘The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner;’ and Season 5, Episode 1: ‘The Tale of the Dead Man’s Float.’ The home release for the three-part limited show also features all of the new installments, including ‘Part One: Submitted For Approval;’ ‘Part Two: Opening Night;’ and ‘Part Three: Destroy All Tophats.’ The DVD for the re-imagined series will be available for the suggested retail price of $13.99.

The family fantasy drama was written by BenDavid Grabinski (‘Skiptrace,’ ‘Happily’) and directed by Dean Israelite (‘Power Rangers movie,’ ‘Project Almanac’), both of whom are also executive producers. The new members of the Midnight Society are Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Black-ish’); Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (‘Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.’); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (‘Rim of the World,’ ‘Always Be My Maybe’); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (‘IT: Chapter Two,’ ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’); and Louise, played by Tamara Smart (‘Artemis Fowl,’ ‘The Worst Witch’). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ follows members of an entirely new Midnight Society, who tell a terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster, Mr. Top Hat, only to witness the shocking story come frightfully to life. So they must prepare for an adventure beyond their wildest nightmares.

