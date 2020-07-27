Connect with us

Drew Hale’s Life Imitates Art in Cut and Chop Exclusive Trailer and Poster Premiere

Horror

Drew Hale’s Life Imitates Art in Cut and Chop Exclusive Trailer and Poster Premiere

Published on

The poster for writer-director-actor Drew Hale’s horror movie, ‘Cut and Chop.’

Striving to perfect their craft can often lead artists to blur the lines of their reality and skills. That’s certainly the case for actor Drew Hale’s anti-hero, Tom, in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Cut and Chop.’ Tom, who’s a troubled method actor, claims his increasingly disturbing behavior is needed for his preparation for his new role, but his actions are leading the people in his life to question if he’s really mentally unstable.

The thriller is being distributed On Demand, including on iTunes, Spectrum, Google and Amazon, on August 14 by producer Howard Barish’s production company, Kandoo Films. In honor of the release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the trailer and poster from ‘Cut and Chop.’

In addition to starring in the drama, Hale also wrote and directed ‘Cut and Chop.’ He also served as a producer, along with Shane Woodson-Burt. The movie also stars Kari Alison Hodge, Varda Appleton and Shane Woodson.

Kandoo Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Cut and Chop’:

Tom, a troubled method actor who has just landed a role in a B-Horror film, begins to get violently carried away with his artistic eccentricities. Meanwhile, the people around him begin to wonder if he is truly an artist … or just mentally unstable.

For more information on ‘Cut and Chop,’ visit its official website.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Kandoo Films
Product Name
'Cut and Chop'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top