Tara Basro Fights to Make Sure Her Family Doesn’t Become Satan’s Slaves in DVD Giveaway

People hope that their relatives will find peace after their deaths, especially when they suffer from a painful terminal illness. That’s certainly the case for actress Tara Basro’s protagonist of Rini, and her recently deceased mother, in the upcoming horror film, ‘Satan’s Slaves.’ Unfortunately, the main character’s mother made a surprising and deadly deal with the devil while she was still alive that will prevent her from peacefully crossing over in the afterlife.

The film was written and directed by Joko Anwar. In addition to Basro, the drama also stars Bront Palarae (‘Belukar’), Dimas Aditya (‘Dear Love’), Endy Arfian (‘Malik & Els’a) and newcomer Nasar Anuz.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Satan’s Slaves’:

After Rini’s (Basro) mother dies from a mysterious illness, her ghost begins to appear throughout the house. Terrorizing the family, she lurks the hallways and calls out to them at night. To protect her little brothers, Rini traces back the roots of the evil, and discovers the horrifying truth. Their mother made a deal with the devil, and she has not returned to visit; she instead wants to take one of them with her.