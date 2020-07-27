Kris Marshall Investigates a Millionaire Philanthropist’s Murder on Death in Paradise

Paradise isn’t always as luxurious as people are led to believe. That’s certainly the case for the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie in the British-French crime drama television series, ‘Death in Paradise.’ The popular show, which is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, features several London detectives as they investigate murder cases across Saint Marie.

Repeats of the hit drama are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV.

Episode one of Series 5 of ‘Death in Paradise’ is titled ‘The Complex Murder,’ and was written by Robert Thorogood, and directed by Edward Bennett. The episode follows

Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), the chief investigator of Saint Marie, as he buys a new boat for himself. Meanwhile, a millionaire philanthropist is murdered on his yacht, while all his guests are in the sea, and in sight of each other. As the investigation gets underway, the investigator and his team learn the philanthropist had run-ins with all of the suspects in his murder.

