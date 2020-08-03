Connect with us

Craig Sheffer is Haunted by Supernatural Forces in Widow’s Point Official Trailer

Craig Sheffer’s sanity-and life-are barely hanging on over ‘Widow’s Point’ in the upcoming thriller’s highly-anticipated home release. In honor of the movie being distributed on DVD and Digital on September 1 in the U.S. and Canada by 101 Films, the feature’s trailer is being unveiled today.

The script for ‘Widow’s Point’ was adapted for the screen by Richard Chizmar and Billy Chizmar, who also wrote the 2018 book of the same name that the movie is based on. In addition to Sheffer, the thriller, which was directed by Gregory Lamberson, also stars KateLynn E. Newberry.

‘Widow’s Point’ follows Sheffer‘s protagonist, Thomas Livingston, a writer who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse to help promote his next book. However, he soon realizes that the house’s supernatural forces are now targeting him.

The drama’s upcoming official release comes after it had a successful festival run, including at the Shawna Shea Film Festival, where it won awards for Beast Feature and Best Actor for Sheffer. The feature also played at the Crimson Scream Horror festival, where the performer also received the Best Actor award, as well as the LUSCA Caribbean International Fantastic and Twin Tiers International, where the movie picked up the Audience Award.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

