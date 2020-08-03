Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson are Shocked When Peter Polycarpou Gets a Weekend Leave on Birds of a Feather

Two drastically different adult sisters are forced to learn how to live. and support each, together again after their husbands must atone for their crimes on the classic British sitcom, ‘Birds of a Feather.’ The BAFTA Award-nominate show has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run, in part because of its relatability. The series was celebrated when it originally aired on the BBC between 1989–1998, as well as when it was revived between 2014–2017 on ITV in the UK.

Repeats of ‘Birds of a Feather’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 12:20-1pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The eighth episode from series 6, which is titled ‘Out,’ was written by Gary Lawson andJohn Phelps, and directed by Charlie Hanson. The episode shows that when Chris (Peter Polycarpou) gets weekend leave from prison, it’s a test for Tracey (Linda Robson), a puzzle for Sharon (Pauline Quirke) and a shock for Dorien (Lesley Joseph).

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.