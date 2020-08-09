Connect with us

Mario Van Peebles Offers an Important Lesson to Brett Edwards in Immortal Exclusive Clip

(L-R): Brett Edwards and Mario Van Peebles appear in an exclusive clip from the horror-thriller anthology film, ‘Immortal.’

The most essential things in many people’s lives can actually become the most trivial when they’re faced with a different perspective on their existence. That’s certainly the case for Brett Edwards’ character of Gary in the upcoming thriller, ‘Immortal.’ When Mario Van Peebles’ character, Carl, visits the home of Gary and his wife, Vanessa, to repair their satellite dish, Carl ultimately leads Gary to ponder if television is really one of the most important aspects of his existence.

Gary’s powerful contemplation is highlighted in an exclusive clip that ShockYa’s premiering from the drama, which is set to be released On Demand on September 8 by Stonecutter and Different Duck Films. In addition to Van Peebles and Edwards, ‘Immortal’ also stars Agnes Bruckner as Vanessa, as well as Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Robin Bartlett, Samm Levine, Lindsay Mushett and Vanessa Lengies. The horror anthology movie, which is told in four chapters, was directed and produced by Rob Margolies, Tom Colley, Jon Dabach and Danny Isaacs.

Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of ‘Immortal’ are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they’ve never imagined. The thriller follows Chelsea (Mushett), a high school track star who comes clean about sexual misconduct with her coach, only to find out her confession might be too late. Meanwhile, Gary and Vanessa are a young, expecting married couple who scheme a morbid solution to their financial issues. Ted (Todd), a man filled with sorrow, agrees to euthanize his cancer-ridden wife, Mary (Bartlett). Warren (Levine), a young man with little direction in life, is forced to discover his new gifts after a tragic accident.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

