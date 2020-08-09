Mario Van Peebles Offers an Important Lesson to Brett Edwards in Immortal Exclusive Clip

The most essential things in many people’s lives can actually become the most trivial when they’re faced with a different perspective on their existence. That’s certainly the case for Brett Edwards’ character of Gary in the upcoming thriller, ‘Immortal.’ When Mario Van Peebles’ character, Carl, visits the home of Gary and his wife, Vanessa, to repair their satellite dish, Carl ultimately leads Gary to ponder if television is really one of the most important aspects of his existence.

Gary’s powerful contemplation is highlighted in an exclusive clip that ShockYa’s premiering from the drama, which is set to be released On Demand on September 8 by Stonecutter and Different Duck Films. In addition to Van Peebles and Edwards, ‘Immortal’ also stars Agnes Bruckner as Vanessa, as well as Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Robin Bartlett, Samm Levine, Lindsay Mushett and Vanessa Lengies. The horror anthology movie, which is told in four chapters, was directed and produced by Rob Margolies, Tom Colley, Jon Dabach and Danny Isaacs.

Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of ‘Immortal’ are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they’ve never imagined. The thriller follows Chelsea (Mushett), a high school track star who comes clean about sexual misconduct with her coach, only to find out her confession might be too late. Meanwhile, Gary and Vanessa are a young, expecting married couple who scheme a morbid solution to their financial issues. Ted (Todd), a man filled with sorrow, agrees to euthanize his cancer-ridden wife, Mary (Bartlett). Warren (Levine), a young man with little direction in life, is forced to discover his new gifts after a tragic accident.