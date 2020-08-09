Connect with us

Lucy Lawless Doesn’t Believe the Confession of a Hit-and-Run Driver on My Life Is Murder

Published on

Lucy Lawless stars on the Australian crime comedy-drama television series, ‘My Life Is Murder.’

The most baffling crimes often require an academically-and street-smart person to help solve them. That’s certainly the case with the Australian murder mystery television series, ‘My Life Is Murder.’ The ten-part series stars actress Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a fearless private investigator who must solve life’s most puzzling cases, while also coping with the frustrations of everyday life.

The crime comedy-drama originally aired on Australia’s Network Ten network. Repeats of the hit show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 4:20pm-5:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode of series 1 is titled ‘Feet of Clay,’ and was written by Claire Tonkin, and directed by Jovita O’Shaughnessy. It shows how when a drunk driver turns herself in for a hit-and-run, Alexa isn’t convinced, as she believes that the accident was the work of an opportunistic killer.

