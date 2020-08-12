Cheshire Police Search For an Ex-soldier with PTSD Who Disappears on Reported Missing

The harrowing effects of what happens when a person goes missing, not just on their lives but also on the existences of the people they care about, last for eternity. The British docuseries, ‘Reported Missing,’ offers a powerful, minute-by-minute examination into missing persons cases, from police footage and interviews through its conclusion.

The television show, which premiered in 2017 on BBC One, is now airing on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this afternoon at 4-5pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 1 of Series 3 of ‘Reported Missing,’ which is narrated by Indira Varma, was directed by Aoife Carey and Alexander Niakaris. The episode follows Cheshire Police as they mount a frantic search for an apparently suicidal ex-soldier with PTSD who posted that he wants to end it all before he disappeared. The episode contains some strong language.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.