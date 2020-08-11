Connect with us

Aml Ameen Risks His Life to Save a Stranger on The Bill

NEWS

Aml Ameen Risks His Life to Save a Stranger on The Bill

Published on

The British police procedural television series, ‘The Bill.’

The personal lives and careers of police officers often intersect and influence each other, and ultimately make the law enforcement officials ponder how they should conduct themselves. That’s certainly the case for the officers of the acclaimed British television series, ‘The Bill.’ The long-running police procedural, which originated from the drama, ‘Woodentop,’ focused on the emotional lives and work of the police.

Repeats of the BAFTA Award-winning show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 8:40pm-9:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The 30th episode of series 22, which is titled ‘To Be a Hero,’ was written by Mark Johnson, and directed by Michael Cocker. It shows how Sgt. June Ackland (Trudie Goodwin) and PC Roger Valentine (John Bowler) watch in horror as PC Lewis Hardy (Aml Ameen) risks his life to save someone trapped in a burning building. Meanwhile, DC Suzie Sim (Wendy Kweh) passes her Sergeant’s exam.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top