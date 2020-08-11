Tom Plumley and Lukas Gage Battle in Max Reload and The Nether Blasters Exclusive Clip

Actors Tom Plumley and Lukas Gage are battling out some of the most important aspects of life, from the prestige of their respective ways of earning money, to the affections of a girl they know, in the new sci-fi comedy, ‘Max Reload and The Nether Blasters.’ The movie, which is a love letter to gaming, retro nostalgia and the ridiculous plotlines of 1980s adventure-cinema, is now playing in theaters and on VOD, and is also being released on DVD and Blu-Ray today, courtesy of MVD Entertainment Group.

In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the adventure feature. In the clip, Plumley and Gage’s characters, the title protagonist and Seth, stop to talk after passing each other on the street. After Max and his real-life nemesis bicker over how they make money, the eponymous character gets the last laugh when he mentions that the girl they know, Liz, informed him of Seth’s shortcomings.

Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp co-write, directed and produced ‘Max Reload and The Nether Blasters.’ In addition to Plumley and Gage, the comedy also stars Hassie Harrison, Joey Morgan, Joseph D. Reitman, Richard Lippert, Greg Grunberg, Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove, and Jesse Kove, and features the voice of Wil Wheaton.

‘Max Reload and The Nether Blasters’ follows small-town video game store clerk Max Jenkins as he discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary lost installment of the Nether Game series, during which he accidentally unleashes the ancient “Curse of The Ages.” As a result, he turns his friends and family members into possessed ghouls that are hell-bent on destroying civilization. It’s up to Max and his best friends Reggie (Morgan) and Liz (Harrison), along with old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder (Grunberg) and Barton Grabowski (Reitman), to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it’s game over for humanity.

For more information on visit its official website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.