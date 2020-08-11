Mutants Sink Kate Davies-Speak’s Weekend Getaway in The Barge People DVD Giveaway

Connect with us

DVD NEWS

Actress Kate Davies-Speak is leading her friends to a relaxing weekend away on the canals of the glorious British countryside-or so they initially believe. The group is totally unaware of the flesh-eating mutants that are lurking in the water, and ready and waiting to feed, in the upcoming horror movie, ‘The Barge People.’

The harrowing weekend trip will be shared with the world when RLJE Films releases the feature on August 18 on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. The discs will sell for an SRP of $27.97 and $15.95, respectively.

In honor of ‘The Barge People’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win ‘The Barge People’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, August 18, the day of the ‘s home release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On August 18, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘The Barge People’ was written by Christopher Lombard (‘The Writer’) and directed by Charlie Steeds (‘Deadman Apocalypse’). In addition to Davies-Speak, the movie also stars Mark McKirdy (‘Electric Man’), Makenna Guyler (‘King of Crime’) and newcomer Matt Swales.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

